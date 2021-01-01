From meyda
Screen Protector for Surface Pro 6 123 Inch Tempered GlassEasy InstallationScratch resistant Also Compatible for Microsoft Surface Pro 5 2017 Pro 4
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [Perfect Fit] Professional Tempered Glass screen protector compatible with Surface Pro 6/ Pro 5/ Pro 4 12 inch. Perfect cutouts to access all cameras, microphone, sensors and speakers, Compatible with Surface Pen, Surface Dial, Keyboard, protective case. [Easy To Apply] Automatically attach to the screen smoothly. The oleophobic coating reduces smudges and fingerprints, ensures easy cleaning. No residue when removed. [Best Touch Feeling] Highly transparency maintains your Surface Pro 6 / Surface Pro 5/ Surface Pro 4 original responsiveness and natural viewing. [Highly Durable] industry-leading 9H hardness glass with best toughened degree, protect your Microsoft Surface Pro against scratches, scuffs, and any other hard objects. [Customer Service] Your surface pro need a good tempered glass screen protector, you deserve better customer service.