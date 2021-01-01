(2 Pack) Screen Protector For Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 6.7 Inch (2021), Fingerprint Id Compatible, Hd Clear, Flex Not Glass, Case Friendly With.

Screen Size: 6.7 Inches Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 6.7 Inch (2021) Item Hardness: 7H? Full Compatibility With Touchscreen Sensitivity?Made From Thin And Preminium Material, This Protector Will Work Fully With The Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner. Simply Re-Scan Your Fingerprint After Application.7H Hardness Hybrid Material?Created From Scratch-Resistant And Ultra-Thin 7H Hardness Hybrid Materal To Protects Your Screen From Daily Scratches, Dust, Scrapes, And Oil And Fingerprint Smudges. Full Coverage And Case Friendly?Easy Installation With Hybrid Material Which Designed For Maximum Full Coverage On Curved Corners And Edges On Your Phone. Shope With Confidence?This Package Comes With All Components Needed To Get A Perfect Installation, Hd Clear Screen Protectors, Dust Removal Stickers, Micro-Fiber Cleaning Cloth, Squeegee Card, Installation Guide And Our Lifetime Round-The-Clock Customer Service.