3Pack Screen Protector for Motorola Moto G Stylus 64 Inch Tempered Glass Bubble Free Scratch Resistant Quick Response 25D Round Ege NOT Full Coverage

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility: Only fit for Motorola Moto G Stylus 6.4 inch. Note: NOT fit for Moto G Power. Only Cover Display Area: This Moto G Stylus screen protector is a 2.5D round edge case friendly screen protector which only covers the display area of the screen. This can make it compatible with phone case. Easy Installation: Hinge stickers, bubble-free adhesive, clear instructions and all necessary tools make it easy to install this Motorola Moto G Stylus screen protector. Scratch Resistant: This Moto G Stylus screen protector can effectively protect your device from scuffs and scratches by knife, keys and some other hard substances. Stylus Compatibility: High sensitivity with the pencil built-in the phone, ensures quick app launch, smooth games and video playing.