Screen Protector for Lenovo Yoga C930 14 Inch Laptop Anti Glare Full Screen 2Pcs14Inch Screen Protector

Best Quality Guranteed. EXCLUSIVE: We provide 2 Pcs. This Anti-Glare screen protector designed specifically for Lenovo Yoga C340 14Inch (Touch Screen Laptop)Matte Screen Protector, FULL SCREEN PROTECTOR. (Device not included). PACKAGE INCLUDES: Screen protector x2, Cleaning Set x2Scraper x1Screen cloth x2. EASY INSATLLATION: We recommend that you stick some water or alcohol with our towels while wiping the screen. HIGH QUALITY: Premium PET Material from Japan, the matte surface reduces reflections of the sun, so you can enjoy the sun on your skin and keep it away from your display. Scratch resistant anti-glare screen protector with the matte finish.