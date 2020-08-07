From herma

Screen Protector for iPhone SE 2020 8 7 6S 6 3 Pack HD Clear Flex Film Case Friendly

$6.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Specifically designed for your iPhone SE (2020), 8, 7, or 6S/6 (4.7') devices. Made from superior quality 3-layer film designed to promote optimal screen clarity (please note - Not Glass) Protects your screen from daily scratches, dust, scrapes, and normal signs of wear Attaches smoothly with a self-adhering surface and leaves no residue when removed Screen Protector Kit Includes: (3) HD Clear Screen Protectors (5) Dust Removal Stickers (1) Micro-Fiber Cleaning Cloth (1) Squeegee Card (1) Installation Guide

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com