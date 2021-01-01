From soul by ludacris
Screen Protector for iPhone SE 2020 47Inch Tempered Glass Film 3Pack
Advertisement
[Compatibility] Specifically designed to fit Apple iPhone SE 2020 2nd Generation 4.7-inch. (NOTE: Due to the round edge of iPhone, the screen protector will NOT cover the full screen, but only the flat area) [Trustworthy Protection] Precise cutting technique and advanced tempered processing. Protects the screen from scratches and daily wear and tear. 9H hardness [Highly Transparent] 0.33mm ultra-thin. High clarity, high transparency, and high sensitivity touching. Promises the origin beauty of the screen [User-friendly Design] Easy to install. Bubble-free, waterproof, anti-fingerprints, and anti-dust [Excellent After-sale Service] Package includes: Tempered Glass Screen Protector*3, cleaning kits, instruction, customer service card