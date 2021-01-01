2 Pack Screen Protector for iPad Pro 11 Work with Face ID Apple Pencil Tempered GlassHigh Definition 9 Hardness

Best Quality Guranteed. 1. Designed to fit: Specially designed and perfect fit for iPad Pro 11-inch (2018 Release). Not for previous generation iPad with home button. 2. Works with face ID: upgraded design with large notch cutout for the camera and face ID sensor has no interfere with the face ID of new iPad Pro 11-inch. 3. Apple Pencil compatibility: high sensitivity with Apple Pencil, ensure quick app launch, smooth games and video playing. 4. Scratch Resistant protection: 9H hardness new iPad Pro 11 screen protector can protect your Device against dirt, dust and Scratches by keys or other hard items. 5. Easy installation: The air-exhausting adhesive makes the tempered glass automatically attaches to your iPad screen smoothly, hassle-free and bubble-free, no residue when removing the screen protector. And there is installation guide in the product description.