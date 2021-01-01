ProCase Screen Protector for iPad Pro 11 2 Bundle with iPad Pro 11 Inch Privacy Screen Protector 2 2018

This pack contains a quality screen protector for iPad Pro 11 inch 2nd Gen 2020 (A2228 A2068 A2230 A2231) and iPad Pro 11 Inch 1st Gen 2018 (A1980 A2013 A1934 A1979) ONLY; Along with a privacy screen protector for iPad Pro 11' 3rd Gen 2021 iPad Pro 11' 2nd Gen 2020 and iPad Pro 11' 1st Gen 2018 Bubble-free installation only take seconds; 9H hardness surface with Super HD transparency True touch sensitivity; Ultra-thin (0.33mm thickness); Rounded edge integration With this film on your screen will only be visible to persons directly in front of screen preventing the side-snoopers from viewing your screen. (Please note that the privacy cover will darken the screen a little to prevent the peeking eyes near you so please turn up your device display brightness for better viewing experience) 9H hardness surface scratch-resistant protecting your iPad from accidental bumps; Coated with hydrophobic material anti-oil and anti-fingerprints.