Screen Protector For Apple Iphone 12/12 Pro / 11 / Xr, Shatterguardz Tempered Glass Shatter Proof Film, 5 Pack
Material: Tempered Glass Compatible Devices: Cellphone Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 12 Pro, Apple Iphone Xr, Apple Iphone 11, Apple Iphone 12 Includes 5X Shatterguardz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors, Made For Iphone 12, 12 Pro, 11 & Iphone Xr The High-Quality Shatter-Proof Tempered Glass Is Reliable And Resilient, Features Anti-Fingerprint And Anti-Oil Smudging Protection Made Of Hd Thin Glass That Gives Your Device Edge To Edge Coverage, Enabling Your Screen To Survive Substantial Impacts Screen Protectors Are Easy To Install Correctly With Detailed Instructions, Resulting In Zero Bubbles