Screen Protector Compatible with Moto G Stylus G Power 3 Pack Tempered Glass 9H Hardness Ultra Clear Bubble Free AntiScratch Fingerprint Oil Stain.

It is 100% brand new, High Definition, preserve the way of stunning HD Display, but also with maximum protection! Protect the Screen against dust, scratches and shocks by coating the glass shield on the screen. Precise laser cut tempered glass, exquisitely polished. Original HD Clarity and Touchscreen Accuracy. Reduces fingerprints- Oleophobic Coating magically resists oils and reduces annoying fingerprints. Easiest Installation - Easy to install and remove. Removing dust and aligning it properly before actual installation, no worrying about bubbles, enjoy your screen as if it wasn't there. Compatible Model: Specially designed for Moto G stylus & G power & G8 Power 6.4 inch display. Highest Quality, Amazing look and feel! Touchscreen Sensitivity: Maintain the original response sensitivity, which ensures quick and accurate typing, smooth games and video playing.