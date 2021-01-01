From general
Screen Protector Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro, Compatible With Iphone 12, Invisible Defender Premium Tempered Glass Anti-Scratch, Case Friendly.
Advertisement
Screen Surface Description: Smooth: Material: Tempered Glass Screen Size: 6.1 Inches Compatible Devices: Cellphone Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 12 (6.1') 2020, Apple Iphone 12 Pro (6.1') 2020 Item Hardness: 9H Double The Protection For The Touchscreen Display With Real Tempered Glass. Unobtrusive Thickness Serves As The Ultimate Shield For The Screen. Tough 9H Hardness Offers Extra Strength To Further Prevent Scratches, Cracks, And Dents On The Device Body. 2.5-Dimension Helps To Maintain The Smooth Edge Of The Display And Full Coverage Premium Clear Hd Quality Screen Protection.