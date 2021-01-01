2 Pack Screen Protector Compatible with iPad 6th GenerationiPad Pro 97 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best Quality Guranteed. 1.PERFECT MATCH: For the 9.7 inch iPad 6th Generation (2018 & 2017) / iPad Pro 9.7, 9H hardness iPad 6th generation screen protector can protect your device against dirt, dust and scratches by keys or other hard items 2. Very Important: NOT FIT for New iPad 10.2 inch / iPad Air 10.5 inch / iPad Pro 10.5 inch / iPad Pro 12.9 inch / iPad 2 / iPad 3 / iPad 4 and any other model 3. SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL: Only 0.3mm-thickness iPad screen protector keeps the the sensitivity of Apple Pencil and Multi-Touch subsystem. Follow your speed with precision and responsiveness 4. EASY INSTALLATION: The air-exhausting adhesive makes the tempered glass automatically attaches to your iPad screen smoothly, hassle-free and bubble-free, no residue when removing the iPad 9.7 screen protector 5. HIGH DEFINITION: Features high-resolution retina display as the original screen of 9.7-inch iPad, bringing i