From rubbermaid
3 Pack Screen Protector Compatible With Google Pixel 3 Tempered Glass Easy Installation Tray HD Transparent Bubble Free
Advertisement
Durable maintaince and replace support Provided by to ensure the maximum protection for the life of your screen protector. Top Grade ProtectionAnti-scratch resistant. Oleophobic coating protect against reduce fingerprint and sweat, easy to clean. High Definition and Touch SensitiveHighly responsive, sensitive with clarity and preserves your phone's original 3D touch feeling without any interference. Easy InstallationThe professional installation video make you enjoy the correctly smooth installation with no bubbles. CompatibilitySpecially designed for Google Pixel 3 only. NOT for any other models.