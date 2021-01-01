From machifit
4 Pack Screen Protector Compatible for LG G7 ThinQ Tempered Glass 9H Hardness Case Friendly
Advertisement
Durablemaintainceandreplacesupport-Providedbytoensurethemaximumprotectionforthelifeofyourscreenprotector. Top Grade Protection- Made from superior 9H tempered glass that is scratch resistant and shatterproof protecting your screen from scratches to high impact drops. Oleophobic Anti-Fingerprint Coating- keeps your screen free of fingerprints and oily smudges and is easy to clean. Precise Fit- laser cut openings for the front facing camera, speaker, and home button. High Definition and Touch Sensitive - Highly responsive, sensitive with clarity and transparency ensures fast responding performance. Easy to Apply - Simple instructions allow for quick and hassle free installation. Include 4pcs Tempered Glass Screen Protector compatible with LG G7 ThinQ