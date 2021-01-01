5 Pack 2 Pack Screen Protector + 3 Pack Camera Lens Protector Compatible With Samsung Galaxy Note 10 6.3-Inch, Positioning Tool, Hd Ultra-Thin.

Screen Surface Description: Smooth: Material: Tpu Clarity: 99 Compatible Phone Models: Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Optically Transparent - 99% Hd Clear Screen Protector With Smooth Surface And 'True Touch' Feel And Keeps The Bright And Colorful Image Quality. Smart Film Tech - Self-Healing Properties Enable The Film To Recover From Minor Scratches Over Time To Keep Your Gadgets Looking Great. Any Bubble And Scratches Will Disappear Automatically In 24 Hours. Case-Friendly Design - Screen Protector Is Designed To Be Compatible With Most Cases. Extra Space Is Left Around The Borders For Your Case To Wrap Around The Edges Of Your Mobile Without Interfering With The Film. Easy To Install & Bubble-Free - Easy Installation And No Leftover Residue When You Take It Off. During Application, Simply Squeegee Thoroughly Once Aligned For Bubble-Free Application. [Attention: Watch Our Installation Video]