2 Pack Screen Protector And 2 Pack Camera Lens Protector Compatible With Google Pixel 4A 5.8-Inch, Not Fit For Pixel 4A 5G 6.2-Inch, Tempered.

Material: Tempered Glass Screen Size: 5.8 Inches Compatible Devices: Cellphone Compatible Phone Models: Pixel 4A, Google Pixel 4A Item Hardness: 9H [Hd Clarity] The Clear Camera Protector Does Not Affect The Flash, High-Definition To Ensure Original Pixel-Perfect For Pictures And Videos. [Easy Installation] Screen Protector Will Automatically Attach To The Screen Perfectly With Simple Installation Tray. When Installing The Camera Lens Protector, Just Align The Hole To Set The Lens Protector On The Camera Lens Of The Phone. [Attention: Watch Our Installation Video] [Case Friendly] Extra Space Is Left Around The Borders For The Case To Wrap Around The Edges Of Your Mobile Without Interfering With The Screen Protector & Camera Lens Protector, Compatible With Most Cases. [9H Tempered Glass] Screen Protector And Camera Lens Protector Are Both Made From Superior 9H Tempered Glass That Is Scratch Resistant And Shatterp