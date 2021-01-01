Screen Filter for 133 Inches Laptop with Aspect Ratio 1609 Please Check Dimension Carefully

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium Screen Filter for 13.3 inch (Measured Diagonally) Laptop with aspect ratio 16:09. Screen Filter size is 6.54' Height by 11.57' Width. Please measure carefully and compare to our image on the left. Superior - Perfect for open office settings, universities, financial institutions, health care providers, and corporate travel. The screen in visible directly in front but it is darken viewing from the side (beyond 30 degree). Additional Bonus- Anti Glare and Anti Blue: Block up to 99% of UV light and 60% of the blue light for eye protection. This screen filter also provides Anti-Glare function by placing the matte side of this screen filter facing user. Installing method- Slide-On/Off or Mounted, easy to use, enabling anyone to install and remove very easily. 100% money back guarantee- We are so sure youll be happy with your purchase that we offer a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee to ensure customer satisfaction of our product