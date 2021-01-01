Summit SCR314L 19 Inch Wide 2.1 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Beverage Center with Door Lock Glass / Black Beverage Appliances Beverage Coolers

Summit SCR314L 19 Inch Wide 2.1 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Beverage Center with Door Lock Features: This beverage center's 2.1 cu. ft. total capacity offers plenty of space to refrigerate and display all your goods Stainless steel trimmed glass door includes a pro-style handle and front lock for added security, while the jet black cabinet suits any setting Turn knob controls offer easy and intuitive access to dial in the perfect temperature setting LED lighting illuminates the interior with clear, bright light Approved for commercial use, meeting NSF-7 standards Enjoy security you can count on with the included door lock Includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty covering parts and labor, as well as a 5-year parts warranty covering the compressor Specifications: Total Capacity: 2.1 cu. ft. ETL Listed: Yes ADA Approved: No Energy Star: No Bulb Type: Halogen Reversible Door: Yes Depth: 17" Height: 24-3/4" Width: 18-7/8" Glass / Black