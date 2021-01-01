From hillsdale
Hillsdale Scottsdale Metal Coffee Table, Brown Rust
Decorative round glass coffee table features accenting metal scrollwork under the glass table The decorative metal scroll work under the round beveled glass top will accent any room The gentle sloping base are complimented by cast scroll details complimented by a brown rust finish Overall Dimensions: 17.5H X 39W X 39D Assembly Required Constructed of sturdy tubular steel and glass Item ships in two boxes Recommended Weight Limit: 50 lbs Dust regularly and clean with glass cleaner, as needed