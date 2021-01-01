Scott 2pc L-Sectional Sofa - Blue - Modern Sectional Sofa Made in USA - Sold by Apt2B

Scott is the guy who's everyone's friend, and with the Scott L-sectional sofa, you'll have a friend in your living room whenever you need it. Kyle Schuneman has designed a modern sectional that is cozy, compact and never apologizes for who it is. Gather a few of your friends or stretch out by yourself on a lazy Saturday morning. The reversible cushions, breathable fabrics and conical legs of this L-sectional combine with a straight silhouette that make it a party hotspot. It's so comfortable that everyone will want to sit on Scott! As a two-piece sectional, the Scott gives you additional design possibilities. Set it up as is around a coffee table or a couple ottomans. Split it into a full-size sofa and a one-armed loveseat. It's up to you! Scott loves to dress nice, and we have nearly 100 combinations of fabrics and leg finishes for getting him all suited up. Apt2B has the hottest designs at affordable prices, and the entire Scott collection is made in the U.S. with a lifetime craftsmanship guarantee. We'll even send you some free fabric swatches so you can pick the right one to help Scott get along with your other home decor - not that Scott needs the help.