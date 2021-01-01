Trademark Fine Art 'Scorched Earth I' Canvas Art by Michael Mullan

Artist: Michael MullanSubject: AbstractStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features horizontal strips of distressed patterns in shades of black, grey, yellow, and cream. Prominent Colors: White, Tan, Grey Michael Mullan is an artist and illustrator who began his art career as a graphic designer. Following his passion for drawing, he returned to school in 2006 to get an MFA in Illustration at the Savannah College of Art and Design. With a deep appreciation for both design and illustration, his art reflects graphic and handmade qualities reminiscent of printmaking techniques and paying tribute to his hero, Andy Warhol. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.