16"x20" Scoop Framed Beveled Wall Accent Mirror Gray - Gallery Solutions

This stylish 16x20 Graywash Scoop Framed Beveled Wall Accent Mirror is framed in an elegant 2.8" wide scooped frame. The washed gray finish with wood grain texture adds rustic charm and a modern farmhouse element to your space. Beveled glass is both polished and glam that effortlessly pulls any room together. Hang securely to any wall surface with industrial hangers on the back that make installation a snap. Brighten up your space by placing this meticulously crafted mirror into your living room, entryway or bathroom. Frame measures 21.4 inches wide x 25.4 inches tall and mirror inner measures 15.5 inches x 19.5 inches.