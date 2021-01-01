Safavieh SCN4051A Rayden Chrome 2-Light Bathroom (LED Bulbs Included) Sconce

Advertisement
Illuminate your living space with a stunning sconce from Safavieh' s lighting collection Brilliant polished chrome finish with 100-percent white glass shades This wall sconce works beautifully in the bathroom, above a vanity, in the hallway, foyer, living room, or in pairs to frame or highlight your desired area of the home LED bulbs are included for convenience and added efficiency Safavieh has been a trusted brand in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship and unmatched style, Weight: 5.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Safavieh