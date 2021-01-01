From royal essence

SCM960 Large Diaphragm Microphone with Pattern Selection

Perfect for capturing vocals, acoustic instruments, room ambiance, orchestras and choral groups, as well as live sound applications Pressure-gradient condenser microphone with large gold-sputtered diaphragm, FET preamplifier and internal shock mount construction for structural integrity and reliability Two selectable polar patterns: omnidirectional and cardioid. Selectable three-way pad switch with 0dB, 10dB and 20dB of attenuation Requires 48V phantom power

