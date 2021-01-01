Summit SCM853 19 Inch Wide 0.9 Cu. Ft. Capacity 900 Watt Countertop Microwave Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Microwave Ovens Countertop Microwaves

Summit SCM853 19 Inch Wide 0.9 Cu. Ft. Capacity 900 Watt Countertop Microwave Features: Ample 0.9 cu. ft. capacity will house most size meals giving you plenty of options With variable power levels you have access to easy use while reheating and cooking meals End of cycle indicator lets you know as soon as your food is finished Automatic settings are included for popcorn, butter melting, defrosting and more Easy to clean polished stainless interior allows you to wipe off any dirt or grime Glass turntable included for maximum rotation Digital clock gives you precise time with a bright, elegant display Specifications: Total Capacity: 0.9 Cu. Ft. Turntable Type: Glass Turntable Diameter: 10-1/2" Bulb Type: Incandescent Display Type: Digital Fuel Type: Electric Depth: 14-1/4" Height: 11" Width: 18-7/8" Amperage: 12 A Voltage: 115 V Wattage: 900 W Countertop Microwaves Stainless Steel