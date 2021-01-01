Science Open Shelf Standard Bookcase

Bookcase style shelving will add lots of storage space to your science lab! This large, tall bookcase with six adjustable shelves will have you organized in no time. The open shelves allow you to quickly find the items you need for your next science experiment. The shelves are built to hold heavier objects, including books and lab equipment. It is a perfect addition on its own or an add on to your customized lab. Finish: Cherry, Size: 84" H x 18" W x 23" D