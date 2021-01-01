From entomology butterfly lover fun
Entomology Butterfly Lover Fun Science Lovers Butterflies Entomologist Graphic Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Perfect gift for entomology lover and butterfly collector, many colorful monarch butterflies. Do yall love collecting different butterflies? Then this collection is perfect for yall, check our other designs! Fun colorful butterflies design for any butterfly lover, scientist, entomologist, and nature wildlife lover. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only