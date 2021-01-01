Schuyler 26" Wide Polyester Armchair

When you think of an iconic mid-century chair, you probably conjure up an image of a wooden frame and upholstered body of the chair. That's what this mid-century chair is. The chair's frame is made out of solid rubberwood and is finished with walnut veneer, which is classic in this genre of design. Then, the heathered grey fabric upholstery covers the foam-filled cushions. This accent chair embodies mid-century design and comfort, all in one.