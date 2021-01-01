Schuldt Velvet Upholstered Side Chair

Product name: modern dining chairType: dining chairChair backrest: Plywood + sponge + velvet; Leg: heat transfer printing tube.Packing: 4 PCS/cartonOverall packing dimension: 26.78 "x 25.60" x 18.51 "(length x width x height)Weight limit: 330 LBSMaintenance method : use dry cloth to wipe the backrest; use wet rag to wipe the legsModern style, leading the trend of fashion and comfort. New technology, metal tube with transfer wood color.(It is steel tube legs, not wood legs)The interior of the fabric is made of sponge, which is breathable and soft.Backrest and seat are made of wood,legs are made of iron tube, light and safe.Suitable for restaurants, cafes, taverns, offices, living rooms, reception rooms. Three colors, easy to pull off any style.Simple structure, easy installation. Upholstery Color: Blue