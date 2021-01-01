Schuko Germany Power Plug Adapter with QC 30 PD by Safe Dual USB USBC 2 USA Socket Compact Powerful Use in Korea Russia France Spain Norway Type.

Best Quality Guranteed. [NO 1 TRAVEL ADAPTER BRAND] Safest designed in the USA Makes our adapters The most reliable and no 1 adapters in the market European Adaptor package - use in Germany France Russia without having to worry about the correct Plug adapter Type Supports upto 18W of high speed power with Power Delivery & Quick Charge 3 0 Capability Charge your device upto 50% in as little as 30 minutes [CHARGE 4 DEVICES AT ONCE] Supports Quick Charge 3 0 (QC) USB & Power Delivery (PD) USB-C 2 USA Input 1x USB & 1x USB-C (Total Max 3 1A) Perfect for fast charging cell phone camera laptop tablets ipads iphones kindle chargers CPAP and power bank & more [Type E/F output] Ultra Compact Plug allows this adapter to work in Europe including France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland the Netherlands korea Norway Poland Portugal Romania Spain Russia Korea (note This adapter will not work in UK (Type G) Italy (Type L) some city may ne