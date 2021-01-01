From the laundress

Schoolmate OnEar Stereo Headphone with Leatherette Cushions and inline Volume

$16.47
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed to be an affordable solution to combat spread of head lice in schools Medium gray color allows headphones to be written on for labelling Heavy-duty resealable bag can be labelled with a student's name. When sealed, the bag kills lice in 24-48 hours without the use of chemicals Adjustable headband fits anyone Comfortable leatherette earpads Large Cobalt magnet drivers for great sound quality Auto-detection of mono/stereo source so you can connect to any system without worry Built-in volume control for individual adjustments Single-sided cords reduces tangles Cable has a 1/8' mini plug and a 1/4' adapter for wide compatibility

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com