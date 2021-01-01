Schneider 60" Curtain Valance

Accentuate your elegant curtains with this stunning Curtain Valance. The valance is sure to redefine the look of your curtains. This curtain valance is an excellent blend of style and functionality.This Curtain Valance is made of 100% polyester ensuring long lasting functionality. It can seamlessly blend with a range of home decors. This collection of the valance gives a stylish look to the curtain. The rod pocket makes the valance east to install and equally easy to clean and maintain. Displaying an ideal rod pocket size, this beautiful valance is compatible with most curtain rods. This Valance is sure to spruce up the look of your curtain. The soft feel of the valance can be retained with machine washing method. With years of experience, this Legacy damask design always delivers the best to their customers. This valance will accentuate the look of any room it is placed in. Color: Beige