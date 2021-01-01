From august grove
Schneider 2 Piece Cottage in Bloom Fine Porcelain Gift Mug Set
Advertisement
Features:Set includes: 2 mugsMaterial: PorcelainMicrowave and dishwasher safeSet Size: 2Product Type: Coffee MugPrimary Material: Porcelain ChinaWith Handle: Color: White/Purple/GreenSubject: Plants & FlowersAnimals: People: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Traditional;Farmhouse / CountryProduct Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care & Cleaning Instructions: Do not use strong liquid cleanersMicrowave Safe: YesChip Resistant: NoStackable: YesCapacity: 12PTFE Free: YesLead Free: BPA Free: NoPFOA Free: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Microwave Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: Commercial Dishwasher Safe: Country of Origin: ChinaSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoNSF Certified: NoFDA Approved: YesDimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 5Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 4.75Cup/Mug Weight: 2.2Assembly:Warranty:Manufacturer provides 1 year warranty