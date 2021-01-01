Empire Art Direct "Schnauze" Unframed Free Floating Tempered Glass Panel Graphic Dog Animal Wall Art Print 20 in. x 20 in., Multicolor

Empire Art Direct's collection of printed, frame-less, free floating, tempered glass was inspired by the French technique of Verre Eglomise in which artist's literally painted the back of clear glass so that when viewed from the front the painting is brought to life under the depth of the glass. EAD teams up with their exclusive artist Jodi P. to bring you beautiful imagery of this adorable Schnauzer, which is transformed into incredible wall art. 1-strong steel hangers are attached to the back of the product for quick and easy horizontal installation. Color: Multicolor.