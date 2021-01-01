Schirado 6 Piece Loveseat Seating Set

Add coastal relaxation to your backyard with this 6-Piece Seating Set. Including a loveseat that seats two comfortably, two club chairs, a slat top coffee table, and two slat top side tables, this 6-piece conversation set is constructed of rust-free aluminum with a hand-applied wood grain finish. Plush cushions are made with Olefin fabric, which is easy to clean and resists staining, abrasion, fading, and mildew. The cushions are zippered for easy maintenance and cleaning. The frames feature a hand-applied Beachwood finish to add a fresh look to your patio. The coffee and side tables have an easy to clean and maintain the aluminum slat top. Assembly is quick and easy with a tool-less Twist Knob Assembly.