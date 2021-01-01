From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Schiene-Step 1.938-in W x 1.25-in L Brushed Stainless Steel Inside Corner Tile Edge Trim | I135/SS110EB39
The I135/SS110EB39 is a prefabricated corner for Schiene-Step that eliminates the need for a mitered edge. It is used to create 135 degree inside corners. This inside corner is designed for use with the SS110EB39 profile.