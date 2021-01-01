From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Schiene-Radius 0.875-in W x 98.5-in L Stainless Steel L-angle Tile Edge Trim | R/E225
The Schiene-Radius profile is exclusively designed to finish and protect the edges of curved tile coverings. Prevents tile edges from chipping. Enhances the aesthetic appearance of curved tile designs. Ideal for curved tile-to-tile transitions. Ideal for creating curved outside wall corners. Create decorative, curved floor inserts. Made of stainless steel. Profile length is 8-ft and accommodates tiles that are 7/8-in thick. Schluter Systems Schiene-Radius 0.875-in W x 98.5-in L Stainless Steel L-angle Tile Edge Trim | R/E225