From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Schiene 0.188-in W x 98.5-in L Satin Anodized Aluminum L-angle Tile Edge Trim | R/AE45
Advertisement
The Schiene-Radius profile is designed to finish and protect the edges of curved tile coverings. The anchoring leg has a special radius perforation that allows the profile to be bent in order to form curves. It is ideal for creating curved floor transitions between tile and another surface of the same height such as carpet or wood. Schluter Systems Schiene 0.188-in W x 98.5-in L Satin Anodized Aluminum L-angle Tile Edge Trim | R/AE45