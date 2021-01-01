From orren ellis

Schermbeck Abstract Gray Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

$131.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Geometric outlines of circles appear almost metallic in mineralized shades of silver-gray, neutral taupe, golden yellow, platinum white, and dark charcoal in the modern style of this area rug. Made with exclusive EverStrand, a premium polyester yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, this eco-friendly rug offers sumptuous softness and rich colors with the dependable durability needed for busy homes. A great choice for high-traffic areas and households with kids and pets. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com