King Schatzi Brown Boho Tile Comforter Set Red - Deny Designs

Bring on the cozy. The Deny Designs comforter set is the lightweight yet snuggly warm hug everyone wants from their bedding. The comforter features your selected print on the top and the reverse side is a crisp, clean white to complement any decor style. It's machine washable and made from 100percent polyester, making it a bedroom staple that can hold up to a spill or two. The comforter sets come with one pillow sham for a Twin Comforter and two pillow shams for the Queen and King Comforters. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Color: Red. Pattern: Geometric.