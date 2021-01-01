Sceptre 34-inch Curved UltraWide 21: 9 Creative LED Monitor 2560x1080 Frameless HDMI DisplayPort Up to 100Hz, Machine Black 2020 (C345W-2560UN)

Ultra wide ultra slim curved 21 9 immerses the attention of a larger audience with a 34 inch screen that accurately resembles the contours of the human eye 1500R curvature the 1500R degree curved design immerses you completely into the gaming landscape allowing you to spot all threats and opportunities before all of your competitors Adaptive Sync Adaptive Sync is a technology that closes the gap between the graphics card's and the Monitor's refresh rates eliminating image tearing and stuttering in the process Up to 100Hz refresh rate with 100Hz refresh rate images change faster and smoother than the standard reducing screen tearing. Brightness:320 cd/m2 Blue light shift reduce your MONITORS Blue light to protect you from eye fatigue irritation and strains This enables you to work on you documents watch movies or play games more comfortably for extended periods Edgeless design edgeless design completely immerses you in all the captivating action and wondrous Scenery that 2560 x 108