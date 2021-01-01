Mer Sea - Scented Candle with Agate Coaster - Saltaire

Advertisement
The beauty of this candle? It can be enjoyed long after its last burn. Complete with a natural agate coaster, the translucent white glassware creates a warming glow and it's beautifully fragranced to uplift your space. Relax, you're home. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance notes: citrus, jasmine, sweet wood, bamboo * Material: agate, glass * Size: 283g * Burn time: up to 55 hours (approx.) * Complete with a natural agate coaster * Clean burning soy wax blend * Reminiscent of being by the sea * Encapsulates the scent of salty air * Lead-free cotton wick