Turbo Scent Locker Raccoon with Catnip Spray

Get the energizing effects of catnip without the mess using the Turbo Scent Locker Heart Plush Animal Cat Toys with Catnip Spray! This patent-pending toy features a special heart-shaped center that locks in the scent of catnip oil spray for long-lasting feline fun. Each toy is equipped with replacement oil spray to add to the heart at any time. Your cat will love the soft, plush material of these animal-shaped toys. This toy is a great way to encourage active play and exercise in your cat. Choose your favorite shape and get playing!