Scenic Lake Pier - Wrapped Canvas Photograph

Are you craving the surreal feeling of walking by the water on a cool, breezy day? Has it been ages since you had a glimpse of a cloudy evening sky, with nothing around you but fresh air and the sound of nature? If you want an outdoor canvas that takes you back to your vacation days, this artistic outdoor canvas may be just what you need. The warm shades of blue, gray, and brown make it the perfect fit for any setting. The color palette blends in flawlessly, regardless of the color theme of your home’s outdoor space. Whether you set it up in your patio, backyard, or garden, it’ll liven up its surroundings and make for a refreshing sight. You can even place it by your pool, so when you’re in the water, you’ll have more than just a view of your backyard. Produced with full-bleed printing that covers the entirety of the canvas, your new masterpiece is made with state-of-the-art technology and sprayed with a finishing layer of a UV-protective coating so that your art always looks great, no matter the weather outside. The printing process ensures each piece is produced to showcase the finest details, letting the artwork truly shine. Plus, the expert craftsmanship guarantees a clean and professional look that’s made to withstand even the most extreme of outdoor conditions. Contains 2 D-Rings.