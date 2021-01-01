From kingston brass
Kingston Brass SCC850 Edenscape Free Standing Spring Bar Toilet Paper Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder
Kingston Brass SCC850 Edenscape Free Standing Spring Bar Toilet Paper Holder Kingston Brass SCC850 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of iron ensuring durability and dependabilityHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Edenscape lineSecure mounting assemblyKingston Brass SCC850 Specifications:Width: 7-7/8" (left to right of the bar)Height: 29-1/8" (top to bottom) Polished Chrome