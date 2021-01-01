Linon Scarsdale Medicine Cabinet, White, 30" Tall

The Linon Scarsdale Medicine Cabinet has a simple, clean design. The cabinet features a white finish that easily complements any existing decor. The mirrored door opens to reveal ample interior storage for bottles and necessities. A classic addition to any bathroom. About Linon Home DécorLinon Home Décor is a family-owned-and-operated company based on the East Coast that has been in business for over 50 years. With an established reputation in the market for providing the best on-trend products at the right price, Linon offers excellent quality, style and functional furnishings for every room in the home. Linon’s domestic and international teams provide customers with the most reliable on-time delivery and customer service possible.