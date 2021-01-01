Scarlette 200 Thread Count 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Solid Percale with Colored border appliedFeatures:Extra soft percalePercale 200TC FabricLuxury bedding productBorder appliedProduct Type: Sheet setCase Pack Type: Sheet SetColor: Pattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: Cotton Quality: Standard CottonWeave: PercaleThread Count: 200Ply Count: Brushed: YesWrinkle Resistant: NoCustom Fit: Embroidered : NoMaximum Mattress Thickness: 16Product Care: Drying Method: Tumble dryProduct Care Details: Tumble dry low, washing temp 40C, do not bleachCountry of Origin - DO NOT MAKE ACTIVE: ItalyFitted Sheet Included: YesFlat Sheet Included: YesPillow Case Included: YesNumber of Pillow Cases Included: 2Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMonogrammable: NoLicensed Product: NoClosure Type: EnvelopePillowcase Type (Size: Queen): StandardPillowcase Type (Size: King): KingFeatures: Non-PillingLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoOeko-Tex Certified: YesOeko-Tex Eco Passport: NoOeko-Tex Made in Green: NoOeko-Tex STeP: NoOEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: NoOeko-Tex Certification Number: CE Certified: Dimensions:Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 96Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 114Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe: 114Fitted Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 60Fitted Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 78Fitted Sheet Length - Head to Toe: 80Maximum Mattress Depth: 16Pillowcase Height - Top to Bottom: 21Pillowcase Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 27Pillowcase Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 37Overall Product Weight (Size: Queen): 4.25Overall Product Weight (Size: King): 5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: Queen, Color: Navy