From captiv8e designs
1'9"x2'8" Scarlett Vintage Floral Area Rug Blue - Captiv8e Designs
Advertisement
The Scarlett collection recreates the essence of a one-of-a-kind antique hand-knotted rug. Machine-woven of polyester chenille with a recycled cotton back, this collection of distressed traditional patterns is a great finishing touch to any room. Finished with an intricate blanket stitch, Scarlett integrates old world sophistication with the on-trend colors of today. Larger sizes may ship and boxed. Lingering fold or creases will generally relax within a few days. The use of a rug pad is rmended. Size: 1'9"x2'8". Pattern: Floral.