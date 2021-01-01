Trudeau Scarlet Stainless Steel 3-In-1 Electric Fondue Pot Set, Red

Keep the good times rolling with the Scarlet 3-in-1 Electric Fondue Set. Discover succulent fondue recipes and bring everyone together around for an evening of tasty treats. In the mood for savory meat, rich Swiss fondue, or decadent chocolate fondue. Simply adjust the thermostat and relax knowing you've got the perfect temperature setting for every course. Immerse your meat in the fondue pot or use the stoneware double-boiler for perfectly melted cheese or chocolate. Cleaning up is easy. Stainless steel color-tipped forks, a fork guide and a quick-release safety cord add to the long list of thoughtful features. There's even a recipe booklet included. With a 84 oz. capacity, the Scarlet 3-in-1 Electric Fondue Set is made for delicious and fuss-free family time.