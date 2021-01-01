Scarf Camera StrapDSLR Camera Strap Universal Neck StrapFabric of Bohemia Floral Scarf Camera Strap Style 60

Made of high quality cotton fabric with stylish and fashion patterns from vintage to floral, it allows camera users to have a pleasent and comfortable wearing experience. Compatible to most cameras for the universal application, compatible to most DSLR/SLR/Digital camera/instant camera, also compatible to Nikons, Canons, Fujifilms camera and etc Adjustable to make a proper length, it fits any camera users for neck wearing or shoulder wearing. Additional strap accessories are provided to fit for small cameras. It's a good choice for travelling and gift. Satisfied Customer Service Warranted. Item Could Be Returned with a Refund within the Warranty Period.